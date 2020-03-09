Antero Midstream (AM) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Antero Midstream (AM) received a Hold rating and a $4.00 price target from Robert W. Baird analyst Ethan Bellamy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55, close to its 52-week low of $3.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellamy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 43.3% success rate. Bellamy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Plains All American, Plains GP Holdings, and EnLink Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Antero Midstream with a $7.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.50 and a one-year low of $3.03. Currently, Antero Midstream has an average volume of 7.29M.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling.