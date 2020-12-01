Antero Midstream (AM) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Ned Baramov from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Antero Midstream (AM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Baramov has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.7% and a 30.8% success rate. Baramov covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Crossamerica Partners, Crestwood Equity, and Sunoco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Antero Midstream with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.87 and a one-year low of $1.69. Currently, Antero Midstream has an average volume of 4.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AM in relation to earlier this year.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company’s investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver fresh water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. The company was founded on September 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.