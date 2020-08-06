Antero Midstream (AM) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Hold rating on Antero Midstream (AM) on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.87.

Antero Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.00, implying a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.45 and a one-year low of $1.69. Currently, Antero Midstream has an average volume of 6.31M.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company’s investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver fresh water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. The company was founded on September 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.