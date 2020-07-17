Antero Midstream (AM) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Hold rating on Antero Midstream (AM) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Tillett covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antero Midstream is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.50.

Based on Antero Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $261 million and GAAP net loss of $393 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.89 million and had a net profit of $9.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AM in relation to earlier this year.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company’s investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver fresh water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. The company was founded on September 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.