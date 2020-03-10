Anterix (ATEX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Anterix (ATEX), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 49.7% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anterix with a $56.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.33 and a one-year low of $33.14. Currently, Anterix has an average volume of 107.4K.

Anterix, Inc., doing business as Anterix, is a wireless communications company, which engages in the spectrum assets to enable targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. Its products include teamconnect, pdvconnect, and diga-talk plus application.