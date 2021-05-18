Antares Pharma (ATRS) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, representing a 25.9% upside. In a report issued on May 10, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Antares Pharma’s market cap is currently $681.9M and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Anton Gueth, a Director at ATRS bought 40,000 shares for a total of $66,400.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.