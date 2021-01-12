Antares Pharma (ATRS) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Antares Pharma with a $5.25 average price target.

Antares Pharma’s market cap is currently $673.4M and has a P/E ratio of 66.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.17.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRS in relation to earlier this year.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.