Antares Pharma (ATRS) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 40.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antares Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.13 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Antares Pharma has an average volume of 885.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.