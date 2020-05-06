Antares Pharma (ATRS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

Based on Antares Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.84 million and net profit of $4.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.82 million and had a net profit of $6.13 million.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.