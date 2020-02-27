Ansys (ANSS) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Ansys (ANSS), with a price target of $227.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $270.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 52.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ansys is a Hold with an average price target of $274.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $299.06 and a one-year low of $174.25. Currently, Ansys has an average volume of 539.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANSS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. Its product portfolio includes ANSYS Workbench, ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Management, computing product suite, geometry handling solutions, and meshing technology. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.