Ansys (ANSS) Initiated with a Hold at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Ansys (ANSS) today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $328.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Dynatrace, and Snowflake.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ansys with a $360.56 average price target, which is a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $413.19 and a one-year low of $265.68. Currently, Ansys has an average volume of 454.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1970, Pennsylvania-based ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services. The company serves customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries.

Read More on ANSS: