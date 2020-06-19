Annovis Bio (ANVS) Initiated with a Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Annovis Bio (ANVS) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares opened today at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 47.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Annovis Bio with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on Annovis Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $441.6K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $190.9K.

Annovis Bio Inc is a United States based clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases and other neuro degenerative diseases. The pipeline products of the company include ANVS-401, ANVS-405 and ANVS-301.