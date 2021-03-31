Annexon Biosciences (ANNX) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Annexon Biosciences (ANNX), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.1% and a 27.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Annexon Biosciences with a $37.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.01 and a one-year low of $15.33. Currently, Annexon Biosciences has an average volume of 174.8K.

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. Its pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Its pipeline of product candidates is designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway in a broad set of complement-mediated diseases. Its product candidates are ANX005; ANX007; and ANX009.