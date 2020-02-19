Annaly Capital (NLY) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 14, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Annaly Capital (NLY), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.45, close to its 52-week high of $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Annaly Capital with a $10.50 average price target, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Annaly Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.21 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.25 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NLY in relation to earlier this year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit, and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities.