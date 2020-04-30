Annaly Capital (NLY) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Matthew Howlett maintained a Buy rating on Annaly Capital (NLY) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Annaly Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.31, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.50 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Annaly Capital has an average volume of 23.82M.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit, and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Commercial Real Estate group includes commercial mortgage, loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt, and equity investments. The Middle Market Lending group provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on November 25, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.