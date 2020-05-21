Annaly Capital (NLY) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Derek Hewett maintained a Buy rating on Annaly Capital (NLY) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hewett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Hewett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Asset Mortgage, Blackstone Mortgage, and Capstead Mortgage.

Annaly Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.39.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.50 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Annaly Capital has an average volume of 25.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NLY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit, and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Commercial Real Estate group includes commercial mortgage, loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt, and equity investments. The Middle Market Lending group provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on November 25, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.