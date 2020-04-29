Annaly Capital (NLY) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Annaly Capital (NLY), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Annaly Capital with a $8.88 average price target.

Based on Annaly Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion and net profit of $1.21 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.25 billion.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit, and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Commercial Real Estate group includes commercial mortgage, loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt, and equity investments. The Middle Market Lending group provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on November 25, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.