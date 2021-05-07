Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Option Care Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anika Therapeutics with a $44.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anika Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $585.9M and has a P/E ratio of -24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.