Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Hold rating on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.30.

Anika Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Anika Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.4 million and net profit of $5.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.72 million and had a net profit of $4.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANIK in relation to earlier this year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.