Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) Receives a Hold from Evercore ISI

In a report issued on January 24, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.74, close to its 52-week low of $72.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Constellation Brands, and Colgate-Palmolive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa with a $94.14 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.70 and a one-year low of $72.87. Currently, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa has an average volume of 1.1M.

