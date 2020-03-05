Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD), with a price target of EUR79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.81, close to its 52-week low of $55.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 43.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Dialog Semiconductor, and Nestlé SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa with a $85.35 average price target, representing a 48.2% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.70 and a one-year low of $55.40. Currently, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa has an average volume of 1.36M.

