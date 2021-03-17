Anglogold Ashanti (AU) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Hold rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU) on March 14 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.7% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Gold Fields, and Rio Tinto.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anglogold Ashanti is a Hold with an average price target of $20.00, a -13.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Anglogold Ashanti’s market cap is currently $9.55B and has a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.55.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.