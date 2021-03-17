Anglogold Ashanti (AU) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

Christine Brown- March 16, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Hold rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU) on March 14 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.7% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Gold Fields, and Rio Tinto.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anglogold Ashanti is a Hold with an average price target of $20.00, a -13.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anglogold Ashanti’s market cap is currently $9.55B and has a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.55.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts