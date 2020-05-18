Anglogold Ashanti (AU) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst James Bell CFA maintained a Buy rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU) on May 15 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.75, close to its 52-week high of $27.77.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 57.5% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Gold Fields, and FRESNILLO.

Anglogold Ashanti has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

The company has a one-year high of $27.77 and a one-year low of $11.46. Currently, Anglogold Ashanti has an average volume of 4.59M.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.