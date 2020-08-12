Anglogold Ashanti (AU) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst James Bell CFA maintained a Buy rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.87.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 75.4% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Gold Fields, and FRESNILLO.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anglogold Ashanti is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

Anglogold Ashanti’s market cap is currently $12.57B and has a P/E ratio of 122.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.87.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.