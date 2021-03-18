Angion Biomedica (ANGN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Justin Kim from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Angion Biomedica (ANGN), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Angion Biomedica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp was incorporated in the State of Delaware on April 6. 1998. It is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops novel therapeutic agents to treat acute and chronic organ injury by harnessing the body’s protective, reparative and regenerative systems. It is developing therapeutics for both orphan indications and large clinical markets of unmet medical need.