Angion Biomedica (ANGN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Angion Biomedica (ANGN) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Angion Biomedica with a $59.33 average price target, representing a 230.0% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Angion Biomedica Corp was incorporated in the State of Delaware on April 6. 1998. It is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops novel therapeutic agents to treat acute and chronic organ injury by harnessing the body’s protective, reparative and regenerative systems. It is developing therapeutics for both orphan indications and large clinical markets of unmet medical need.