Angion Biomedica (ANGN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Angion Biomedica (ANGN) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.82, close to its 52-week low of $12.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Angion Biomedica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp was incorporated in the State of Delaware on April 6. 1998. It is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops novel therapeutic agents to treat acute and chronic organ injury by harnessing the body’s protective, reparative and regenerative systems. It is developing therapeutics for both orphan indications and large clinical markets of unmet medical need.