AngioDynamics (ANGO) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AngioDynamics (ANGO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.34, close to its 52-week high of $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 72.2% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AngioDynamics with a $24.00 average price target.

AngioDynamics’ market cap is currently $906.5M and has a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGO in relation to earlier this year.

AngioDynamics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

