AngioDynamics (ANGO) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AngioDynamics (ANGO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.4% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AngioDynamics.

Based on AngioDynamics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.22 million and GAAP net loss of $4.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.28 million.

AngioDynamics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.