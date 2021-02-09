ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Receives a New Rating from Piper Sandler

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) received a Hold rating and a $12.00 price target from Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion on September 25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.07, close to its 52-week high of $19.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Champion is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Champion covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Alphabet Class A, and IAC/InterActive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33, implying a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

ANGI Homeservices’ market cap is currently $9.04B and has a P/E ratio of -812.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 47.59.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repai. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.