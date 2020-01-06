ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Receives a Hold from Nomura

In a report issued on January 2, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Match Group.

ANGI Homeservices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.20.

Based on ANGI Homeservices’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $36.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGI in relation to earlier this year.

