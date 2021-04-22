ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Hold rating on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.04.

Fuller has an average return of 34.8% when recommending ANGI Homeservices.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #461 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.37.

Based on ANGI Homeservices’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $359 million and GAAP net loss of $14.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $322 million and had a GAAP net loss of $107K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGI in relation to earlier this year.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repai. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

