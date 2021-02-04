ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.7% and a 76.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.80, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.05 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, ANGI Homeservices has an average volume of 3M.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repai. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.