ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Wells Fargo gave ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

ANGI Homeservices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.29, which is a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

ANGI Homeservices’ market cap is currently $5.49B and has a P/E ratio of 277.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGI in relation to earlier this year.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repai. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.