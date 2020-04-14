ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Oppenheimer gave ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.66, close to its 52-week low of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #5529 out of 6408 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ANGI Homeservices with a $9.94 average price target, implying a 65.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $6.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ANGI Homeservices’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $322 million and GAAP net loss of $107K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a net profit of $36.69 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repai. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.