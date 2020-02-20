ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and SunTrust Robinson gave ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Aegis Capital. Analyst Victor Anthony maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.22, close to its 52-week low of $6.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Anthony covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, The Meet Group, and Match Group.

ANGI Homeservices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.60, which is a 40.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $11.00 price target.

ANGI Homeservices’ market cap is currently $4.19B and has a P/E ratio of 121.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.13.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.