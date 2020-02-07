ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and SunTrust Robinson gave ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.30, close to its 52-week low of $6.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ANGI Homeservices with a $12.17 average price target, a 51.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on ANGI Homeservices’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $107K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $36.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 188 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGI in relation to earlier this year.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.