ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and Benchmark Co. gave ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.61.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.17, a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

ANGI Homeservices’ market cap is currently $4.29B and has a P/E ratio of 62.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 192 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGI in relation to earlier this year.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.