ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) on May 8 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ANGI Homeservices with a $10.06 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.62 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, ANGI Homeservices has an average volume of 2.29M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repai. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.