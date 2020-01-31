ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #4440 out of 5866 analysts.

ANGI Homeservices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.62 and a one-year low of $6.39. Currently, ANGI Homeservices has an average volume of 1.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 191 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANGI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.