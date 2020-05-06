AnaptysBio (ANAB) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on AnaptysBio (ANAB), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.50, close to its 52-week low of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 41.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AnaptysBio with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.09 and a one-year low of $10.00. Currently, AnaptysBio has an average volume of 577.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANAB in relation to earlier this year.

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. Its pipeline includes ANB020, ANB019, and checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies. The company was founded by Andrew B. Cubitt, William J. Boyle and Nicholas B. Lydon in November 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.