Anaplan (PLAN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Anaplan (PLAN), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anaplan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.78, which is a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Anaplan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $98.24 million and GAAP net loss of $36.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $32.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on PLAN: