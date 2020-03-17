Anaplan (PLAN) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Anaplan (PLAN) yesterday and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.01, close to its 52-week low of $29.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anaplan is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.71 and a one-year low of $29.10. Currently, Anaplan has an average volume of 2.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training.

Read More on PLAN: