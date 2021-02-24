Anaplan (PLAN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After KeyBanc and Berenberg Bank gave Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Monness. Analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Anaplan yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.54, close to its 52-week high of $86.17.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 77.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Anaplan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.62, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $86.17 and a one-year low of $26.04. Currently, Anaplan has an average volume of 1.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAN in relation to earlier this year.

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.