Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Vistra Energy (VST), Matador Resources (MTDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vistra Energy (VST), Matador Resources (MTDR) and Suncor Energy (SU) with bullish sentiments.

Vistra Energy (VST)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Vistra Energy on October 1 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vistra Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00, which is a 77.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Matador Resources (MTDR)

In a report issued on October 1, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.7% and a 28.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Matador Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.37, a 59.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

Suncor Energy (SU)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy on October 2 and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 38.3% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Suncor Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.20, which is an 87.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

