Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Total SA (TOT), Uniper SE (UNPRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Total SA (TOT), Uniper SE (UNPRF) and ENGIE SA (ENGIY) with bullish sentiments.

Total SA (TOT)

In a report issued on June 16, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA, with a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6533 out of 6703 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Total SA with a $43.21 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on June 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report released yesterday, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital upgraded Uniper SE to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.40, close to its 52-week high of $32.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 49.5% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, EON SE, and Orsted.

Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.36.

ENGIE SA (ENGIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Juan Rodriguez maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodriguez is ranked #1581 out of 6703 analysts.

ENGIE SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.