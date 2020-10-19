Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Pioneer Natural (PXD), Phillips 66 (PSX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pioneer Natural (PXD), Phillips 66 (PSX) and Canadian Natural (CNQ) with bullish sentiments.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural on October 16 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.6% and a 29.9% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $121.77 average price target, implying a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 on October 16 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.58, close to its 52-week low of $40.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.9% and a 36.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.70, representing a 46.2% upside. In a report issued on October 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report issued on October 16, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 39.5% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.91, a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

