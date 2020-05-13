Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Pioneer Natural (PXD), ARC Resources (AETUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pioneer Natural (PXD), ARC Resources (AETUF) and Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) with bullish sentiments.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural on May 11 and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.2% and a 31.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Pioneer Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.95, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources on May 11 and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 42.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ARC Resources with a $5.54 average price target, a 49.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure on May 11 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 67.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as AltaGas, Fortis, and Emera.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Infrastructure with a $46.70 average price target, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on May 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

