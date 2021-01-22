Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: EON SE (EONGY), Repsol (REPYY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EON SE (EONGY) and Repsol (REPYY) with bullish sentiments.

EON SE (EONGY)

EON SE received a Buy rating and a EUR13.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker on January 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 50.4% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and Orsted.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EON SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.60, which is a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR11.00 price target.

Repsol (REPYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado maintained a Buy rating on Repsol on January 20 and set a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #763 out of 7247 analysts.

Repsol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.99.

