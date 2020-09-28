Analysts’ Top Utilities Picks: Entergy (ETR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Entergy (ETR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Entergy (ETR)

Scotiabank analyst Scotia Capital maintained a Hold rating on Entergy on September 25 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.98.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Entergy with a $114.25 average price target, a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

